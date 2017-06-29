Indonesia imposes travel ban on Trump's business partner

JAKARTA Indonesian authorities have imposed a travel ban on tycoon and politician Hary Tanoesoedibjo, who is building resorts to be managed by Trump hotels, over an investigation into allegations he threatened a prosecutor via a text message.

Mr Tanoesoedibjo was given a 20-day overseas travel ban starting on June 22 based on a request by the Indonesian police's criminal investigation unit, a spokesman said yesterday. The billionaire "is under investigation related to a violation of the information and electronic transactions law," he said.

Mr Tanoesoedibjo, whose MNC Group controls businesses ranging from media to property, allegedly sent a threatening message to a prosecutor investigating a case involving Mobile 8, a telecommunications company previously owned by MNC Group.

Mr Tanoesoedibjo's lawyer could not be reached yesterday, but in an earlier statement, he dismissed the allegations.