Indonesia imposes travel ban on Trump's business partner
JAKARTA Indonesian authorities have imposed a travel ban on tycoon and politician Hary Tanoesoedibjo, who is building resorts to be managed by Trump hotels, over an investigation into allegations he threatened a prosecutor via a text message.
Mr Tanoesoedibjo was given a 20-day overseas travel ban starting on June 22 based on a request by the Indonesian police's criminal investigation unit, a spokesman said yesterday. The billionaire "is under investigation related to a violation of the information and electronic transactions law," he said.
Mr Tanoesoedibjo, whose MNC Group controls businesses ranging from media to property, allegedly sent a threatening message to a prosecutor investigating a case involving Mobile 8, a telecommunications company previously owned by MNC Group.
Mr Tanoesoedibjo's lawyer could not be reached yesterday, but in an earlier statement, he dismissed the allegations.
Part of Mr Tanoesoedibjo's text message read: "If I am the leader of this country, then that's where Indonesia will be changed and cleared of things that are not as they should be," according to the statement from the lawyer. - REUTERS