Indonesia issues new rules to trace, tax assets

JAKARTA： Indonesiaissued new regulations aimed at tracing and taxing taxpayers who were not pardoned in the nine-month tax amnesty that ended in March.

Around 972,000 taxpayers joined the amnesty programme and declared assets worth a total of 4.88 quadrillion rupiah (S$495 billion). About 24 per cent of that was held offshore, and only a small percentage of it was pledged to be brought home.

The regulation calls for all assets not reported or were misreported in the amnesty programme - and which were obtained between Jan 1, 1985, and Dec 31, 2015 - to be treated as untaxed income. If they are found before July 1, 2019, they will be subject to a final income tax of 30 per cent for individuals, 25 per cent for companies, and 12.5 per cent for special cases.