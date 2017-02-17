Indonesia palm oil workers kill, eat orang utan
JAKARTA A critically endangered orang utan was shot dead, hacked to pieces and eaten by workers of an Indonesian palm oil plantation, police and activists said.
Police have named three suspects in Kapuas Hulu district in West Kalimantan.
An investigation was launched after reports in local media showed gruesome photos of the dead animal.
The workers were held after police found orang utan bones and dried meat at a plantation workers' camp.
The Centre for Orangutan Protection urged police to also target the company that runs the plantation. - AFP