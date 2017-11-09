Indonesia stops for wedding of president's daughter

(Right, from left) President Widodo, First Lady Iriana, their new son-in-law Bobby Nasution, daughter Kahiyang Ayu, her new mother-in-law Hanifah Siregar and the groom's uncle Irwin Nasution.

JAKARTA The Indonesian city of Solo, and possibly the entire country, came to a standstill for more than an hour yesterday to witness President Joko Widodo marry off his only daughter Kahiyang Ayu to property firm director Bobby Nasution.

The akad nikah, an Islamic solemnisation ceremony, was attended by more than 7,000 guests, comprising the who's who of Indonesia, while millions tuned in to the live broadcast of the event on television.

In addition to the official guests, thousands of people from Solo, as well as many who travelled from the capital Jakarta, Bandung, in West Java, and elsewhere were at Graha Saba Buana grand hall, hoping to join the celebrations.

Among the distinguished guests were Singapore's Ambassador to Indonesia, Mr Anil Kumar Nayar and his wife Peck See, Mr Joko's Cabinet members, former presidents Megawati Sukarnoputri and Dr Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, as well as the wife of the late president Abdurrahman Wahid, former First Lady Sinta Nuriyah.

The First Family were dressed in traditional Javanese formal wear - beskap for Mr Joko, and his sons Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 29, and Kaesang Pangarep, 22, and kebaya for First Lady Iriana - as they welcomed guests.