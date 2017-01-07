Indonesian cops need to be firmer on religion-related cases

JAKARTA: The Indonesian police has admitted that its role in enforcing the law against intolerant groups needs to be strengthened.

National police spokesman Awi Setiyono said many police officers were still not firm in carrying out their duties, particularly when dealing with cases related to religious issues.

"One factor that fuels the growing intolerance is the weak law enforcement by police personnel on intolerant religious organisations," Mr Awi said during a dialogue on religious tolerance in Indonesia hosted by rights group the Wahid Foundation in Jakarta on Thursday.