Indonesian cops shoot dead two arson suspects

JAKARTA: Indonesian police shot dead two men suspected of burning down a police station complex in a militant-inspired attack after they fired at them with bows and arrows, officials said yesterday.

All the main buildings at the police headquarters in Dharmasraya Regency in West Sumatra were burned to the ground in Sunday's attack. There were no casualties.

"We are investigating links between the fire and the two terrorists who were killed," said national police spokesman Rikwanto, adding that an extremist message was found scrawled on a piece of paper on one of the suspects.

He added that firefighters had found two suspects near the complex and reported them to police.