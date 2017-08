Indonesian hacker group ExtremeCrew has responded to an oversight in the official souvenir booklet of the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games 2017, which carried the nation's flag upside down, by defacing 27 Malaysian websites. The hacked sites feature the booklet with the message: "Bendera Negaraku Bukanlah Mainan (My national flag is not a plaything)", while the Indonesian patriotic anthem Tanah Air Beta plays in the background, reported The Star.