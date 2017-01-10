Indonesian militant abroad used bitcoin to transfer funds

JAKARTA Bahrun Naim, one of Indonesia's most notorious militants fighting alongside the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in the Middle East, had used online payment services such as PayPal and bitcoin to transfer money home to fund terrorist activities, said anti-money-laundering agency PPATK yesterday.

PPATK chairman Kiagus Ahmad Badaruddin revealed that fraudulent transactions linked to terrorism detected by the agency had risen from 12 to 25 cases last year, prompting the agency to tighten its scrutiny of financial transactions from overseas.