Indonesian police find ISIS propaganda books for children

JAKARTA: Indonesian police have found hundreds of books containing Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) propaganda targeting children at the home of a man arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a police officer, a police spokesman said yesterday.

Another suspected militant was shot dead by the police during Sunday's attack on a police station in Medan, Sumatra.

The wife of the arrested man told officers her husband had spent six months in Syria in 2013, said police spokesman Rina Sari Ginting, who added that this is still being investigated.

The police believe the men are part of Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), an umbrella organisation on a US State Department "terrorist" list that supports ISIS and has hundreds of Indonesian followers.

"We can see from the pattern of their attack that it is likely they belong to the JAD network," said Ms Ginting.

The books the police found were written in Indonesian and had pictures and messages supportive of dying in jihad, or holy war, she said. They appeared to be designed and printed by the suspect.

The police believe the suspects had intended not only to kill police officers during Sunday's attack, but also seize their guns.

Out of 12 people being questioned in connection with the attack, one has been termed a suspect and is alleged to have helped the attackers by surveying the police headquarters, Ms Ginting said.