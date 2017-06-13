Indonesian police foil bid to smuggle lobster eggs to S'pore

JAKARTA: The Special Crimes Directorate of the Indonesian National Police has foiled an attempt to illegally export lobster eggs worth billions of rupiah to Singapore through Soekarno-Hatta International Airport.

"We confiscated 208,756 lobster eggs inside eight suitcases," directorate chief Brigadier-General Purwadi Arianto was quoted as saying by tribunnews.com on Sunday.

Had the smuggling attempt been successful, state losses could have reached 31.3 billion rupiah (S$3.2 million), BG Purwadi said, adding that the police had questioned two people in relation to the case. The two were identified only as AM and WHY.

Police said AM was attempting to board a Garuda Indonesia flight to Singapore carrying 169,136 lobster eggs in six suitcases, while WHY, carrying 39,620 lobster eggs, took a Lion Air flight from Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, to Soekarno-Hatta, intending to fly on to Singapore.

AM is being charged with violating laws on fisheries and on quarantine, animals and plants, as well as violating the Criminal Code.