Indonesians celebrate New Year with mass wedding
Hundreds of Indonesian couples were married in Jakarta on New Year's Eve. The free mass wedding of 437 couples - some of whom have been married for years, but only according to Islamic law - was staged by the authorities to ease residents' struggles with bureaucracy. Many cannot access public services because they have never legally been married.
