Innovation centre set up in Guangzhou

Singapore companies that provide advanced manufacturing technology solutions are getting a leg-up to enter the China market.

Trade agency International Enterprise (IE) Singapore and Ascendas-Singbridge have launched the Singapore Manufacturing Innovation Centre in Guangzhou, a one-stop shop to facilitate partnerships between Singapore technology solutions providers and Chinese enterprises looking to adopt such solutions.

The centre, which is in the Sino-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City, will host a pioneer batch of five Singapore technology players.

They are: Motion control specialist Akribis Systems; Barghest Building Performance, an energy efficiency technology provider; K-One, which focuses on sustainability and environmentally friendly solutions; Plant Werx, a provider of industrial information technology and SESTO Robotics.