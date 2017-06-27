Insurers warned of fire risk before Grenfell Tower tragedy

LONDON: The insurance industry warned the British government of the dangers of flammable external surfaces on buildings a month before the Grenfell Tower fire that killed at least 79 people.

The Association of British Insurers said in a statement on Sunday it had been calling on the government to review building fire-safety regulations since 2009 and warned last month that combustible external cladding on high-rises could cause fire to spread.

FAILED SAFETY TESTS

The British government said on Sunday that 60 high-rise buildings had failed safety tests carried out since fire ravaged the Grenfell Tower block on June 14.