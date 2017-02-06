Iran grants entry to American wrestlers

TEHERAN: Iran said yesterday it would allow American wrestlers to compete in an international tournament after US President Donald Trump's travel ban was halted by a federal court.

"Following the court ruling suspending #MuslimBan... US wrestlers' visa will be granted," tweeted Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Iran had blocked visas for US citizens in response to the travel ban, preventing the wrestlers from competing in the event from Feb 16 to 17.

Meanwhile, a group of 72 academics from the prestigious Sharif University in Teheran signed a letter calling for the government to take the higher ground by offering visas-on-arrival to US citizens.

"(We) request our government to act differently in response to this ungracious action (by the US)," it said, adding that US visitors should be encouraged to experience the "hospitality of peaceful Iranians and Muslims".