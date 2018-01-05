Iran at UN accuses US of ‘grotesque’ meddling

UNITED NATIONS: Iran on Wednesday angrily accused the US at the UN of meddling in its domestic affairs after US President Donald Trump backed anti-government protests.

Iran's UN ambassador Gholamali Khoshroo said in a letter that the US government "has stepped up its acts of intervention in a grotesque way in Iran's internal affairs".

Mr Khoshroo charged that the US had violated international law and the principles of the UN charter, and he urged the countries to condemn Washington's statements.

"The President and Vice- President of the United States, in their numerous absurd tweets, incited Iranians to engage in disruptive acts," said Mr Khoshroo in the letter to the Security Council and to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"The US Department of State went so far as admitting that the US government wants to encourage protesters in Iran to change their government, admitting that the US is engaged in interfering with the internal affairs of Iran through Facebook and Twitter," he added.

The letter was released after Mr Trump pledged to help Iranians "take back" their government and the White House weighed sanctions against those involved in the crackdown against demonstrators.

"Such respect for the people of Iran as they try to take back their corrupt government. You will see great support from the United States at the appropriate time!" Mr Trump tweeted.

US Ambassador Nikki Haley said on Tuesday she would be seeking an emergency UN Security Council meeting to discuss the violence that has left 21 dead. But diplomats said no such meeting has been scheduled.

Protests over economic problems broke out in Iran's second city Mashhad on Dec 28 and quickly spread across the country, turning against the regime as a whole.