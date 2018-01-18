Iran’s leader accuses Saudis of 'treason' against Muslims

LONDON: Iran's supreme leader accused Saudi Arabia's rulers on Tuesday of committing "treason" against Muslims by aligning themselves with the United States and Israel.

Addressing parliamentary representatives from Islamic countries gathered in Teheran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the US decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital was "a big mistake" and "doomed to failure".

"Regional governments that are cooperating with the United States and the Zionist regime to fight against Muslims are certainly committing treason. That is what Saudi Arabia is doing," he was quoted as saying.