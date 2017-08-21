Iraq starts offensive to  retake Tal Afar city from ISIS

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announcing the start of operations in Tal Afar.

BAGHDAD/ERBIL, IRAQ: Iraqi security forces launched an offensive to take back the city of Tal Afar yesterday, their next objective in the US-backed campaign to defeat the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said.

"You either surrender or die," Mr Abadi said, addressing the militants in a televised speech announcing the offensive.

A long-time stronghold of hardline Sunni Muslim insurgents, Tal Afar - which is 80km west of the city of Mosul - has produced some of ISIS' most senior commanders.

The city was cut off from the rest of ISIS-held territory in June.

It is surrounded by Iraqi government troops and Shi'ite volunteers in the south, and Kurdish Peshmerga fighters in the north.

Hours before Mr Abadi's announcement, the Iraqi air force dropped leaflets over the city telling the population to take precautions.

"Prepare yourself, the battle is imminent and the victory is coming, God willing," the leaflets read.

About 2,000 battle-hardened militants remain in the city, according to the United States and Iraqi military commanders.