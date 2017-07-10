Iraqi leader  in Mosul after 'victory' over ISIS

MOSUL Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi arrived in Mosul yesterday and congratulated the armed forces for their "victory" over the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) after eight months of urban warfare.

It brings an end to three years of jihadist rule in the city.

The battle has left large parts of Mosul in ruins, killed thousands of civilians and displaced nearly one million people.

The decaying corpses of militants lay in the narrow streets of the Old City where ISIS has staged a last stand against Iraqi forces backed by a US-led coalition.

The group vowed to "fight to the death" in Mosul, but Iraqi military spokesman Brigadier-General Yahya Rasool told state TV earlier yesterday that 30 militants had been killed attempting to escape by swimming across the River Tigris that bisects the city.