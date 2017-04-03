Iraqi TV: ISIS deputy leader killed in air strike

BAGHDAD Ayad al-Jumaili, believed to be the deputy of Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, has been killed in an air strike, Iraqi State TV said, citing Iraqi military intelligence.

The US-led anti-Islamic State coalition said it was unable to confirm the report.

Iraqi TV said Jumaili was killed with other ISIS commanders in a strike carried out by the Iraqi air force in the region of Al-Qaim, near the border with Syria. It gave no details or date for the raid.

"The air force's planes executed with accuracy a strike on the headquarters of Daesh (ISIS) in Al-Qaim... resulting in the killing of Daesh's second-in-command... Ayad al-Jumaili, alias Abu Yahya, the war minister," said state TV.