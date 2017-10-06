Ishiguro wins Nobel Prize for Literature
STOCKHOLM: Kazuo Ishiguro, the British author of Remains Of The Day, has won the Nobel Prize for Literature, the Swedish Academy announced yesterday.
Japan-born Ishiguro won the Man Booker Prize for the 1989 novel that was made into an Oscar-nominated movie.
The Swedish Academy hailed his ability to reveal "the abyss beneath our illusory sense of connection with the world".
The award of the 9 million krona (S$1.5m) prize marks a return to a more mainstream interpretation of literature after it went to American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan last year.
The works of Mr Ishiguro, who moved to Britain as a child, often touch on memory, time and self-delusion, the Academy said.
"He is a little bit like a mix of Jane Austen, comedy of manners and Franz Kafka," said Sara Danius, permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy.
Mr Ishiguro won global fame for The Remains of the Day, about a fastidious and repressed butler in postwar Britain. - REUTERS