Ishiguro wins Nobel Prize for Literature

STOCKHOLM: Kazuo Ishiguro, the British author of Remains Of The Day, has won the Nobel Prize for Literature, the Swedish Academy announced yesterday.

Japan-born Ishiguro won the Man Booker Prize for the 1989 novel that was made into an Oscar-nominated movie.

The Swedish Academy hailed his ability to reveal "the abyss beneath our illusory sense of connection with the world".

The award of the 9 million krona (S$1.5m) prize marks a return to a more mainstream interpretation of literature after it went to American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan last year.

The works of Mr Ishiguro, who moved to Britain as a child, often touch on memory, time and self-delusion, the Academy said.

"He is a little bit like a mix of Jane Austen, comedy of manners and Franz Kafka," said Sara Danius, permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy.