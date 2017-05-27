ISIS calls for 'all-out war' during fasting month

The Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) has called for an "all-out war" on "infidels" in the West at the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins today.

"Muslim brothers in Europe who cannot reach the (ISIS) lands, attack them in their homes, their markets, their roads and their forums," the group said in a message published on YouTube, reported The Telegraph.

ISIS also defended the suicide attack on Manchester Arena that left 22 people dead, many of them children, saying: "Your targeting of the so-called innocents and civilians is beloved by us and the most effective, so go forth and may you get a great reward or martyrdom in Ramadan."