ISIS claims London attacker was one of its 'soldiers'

A police vehicle parked outside a property in Birmingham, which was raided after an attack by a man driving a car and wielding a knife in Westminster.

LONDON: Police investigating the deadliest London terror attack in 12 years have arrested eight people in raids around Britain, even as an Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS)-affiliated news agency claimed that the extremist group was behind the assault.

A tweet from ISIS-affiliated news agency Amaq said the attacker was "a soldier" of ISIS inspired by its message.

But ISIS has provided no evidence for any direct links to the assailant, whom it did not name.

CNN terrorism analyst Paul Cruickshank said the language used by ISIS asserting the attacker was one of its soldiers does not necessarily mean the group is claiming it had connections to him.

He said such language has been used in the past by the group for attacks it believes it helped inspire.

KILLED

Mr Mark Rowley, Britain's most senior counter-terrorism police officer, said inquiries were continuing in London, Birmingham and elsewhere after the lone attacker ploughed a car into crowds of people, killing two people, before stabbing a police officer dead in the grounds of the UK parliament, CNN reported.

Mr Rowley said hundreds of detectives worked through the night in a fast-moving inquiry.

Their investigation focused on the attacker's motivation, preparation and associates, he said.

Overnight, officers from the Metropolitan Police searched addresses in Birmingham, central England and elsewhere.

Arrests were made in Birmingham and London.

Among those killed was Mr Keith Palmer, 48, a police officer with 15 years of service.

A crowdfunding page hastily set up to raise money for Mr Palmer's family attracted close to £20,000 (S$35,000) within three hours.

Another person who was killed has been identified as 43-year-old British citizen Aysha Frade, AFP reported.

Media reports said she was on her way to pick up her two daughters, who are seven and nine years old.

The third victim has been identified as Mr Kurt Cochran, an American tourist.

At least 40 have been wounded. The injured included 12 Britons, three French children, two Romanians, four South Koreans, one German, one Pole, one Chinese, one American and two Greeks, reports said.

Police said 29 of the injured were treated in hospital. Seven remained in "critical condition" yesterday.

A woman with serious injuries rescued from the River Thames after the attack, as well as her fiance, are believed to be two Romanians.

Meanwhile, the government minister who tried to resuscitate Mr Palmer described the incident yesterday, saying "what a mad world", Reuters reported.

Mr Tobias Ellwood, 50, a junior minister in the foreign office, walked away from the scene with blood on his face and hands before comforting others in the area.

He told The Times: "I tried to stem the flow of blood and give mouth-to-mouth while waiting for the medics to arrive, but I think he had lost too much blood.

"He had multiple wounds, under the arm and in the back."

Mr Ellwood, whose brother was killed in a bomb attack in Bali, Indonesia, in 2002, was hailed as a hero by fellow lawmakers.

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES TODAY