ISIS flag found outside police HQ in Jakarta

JAKARTA Jakarta Governor Djarot Saiful Hidayat has urged the public to be more vigilant after an Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) flag was found at the police headquarters in South Jakarta.

The flag was placed on a fence surrounding the headquarters on Tuesday.

An unknown individual on a motorcycle had reportedly stopped briefly in front of the headquarters to put it up.

The police also found a letter that threatened to turn Jakarta into a war zone like the Philippine city of Marawi, which has been the scene of battles between the military and ISIS-linked terrorist groups since late May.

"This is a warning to the police and citizens to be more vigilant," Governor Djarot said.

The situation at the police headquarters has returned to normal, the Kompas.com website reported.