ISIS-linked militants killed in Java

JAKARTA: Indonesian police shot dead six militants suspected to be linked to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria in a gunfight on Java island over the weekend, a police spokesman said yesterday.

Seven men drove up to a traffic police post on Saturday and fired shots at the officers.

No one was injured but a car chase ensued.

The seven men then abandoned their vehicle and fled into an agricultural area in Tuban, East Java.

"When the local police swept through the area, a gunshot was heard. A gunfight took place after and six of the men died," said national police spokesman Rikwanto, who goes by one name.