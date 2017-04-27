ISIS' Malaysian head running out of time

MALACCA Muhammad Wanndy Mohamed Jedi is desperate to retain his title as the top Malaysian Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) operative, despite the terror network having lost faith in him.

"He has failed to carry out attacks in Malaysia as planned. This has infuriated its (ISIS) Syrian and Iraqi leaders," an intelligence source told The Star.

Among the botched ISIS attacks in the country was the Movida nightclub bombing in Puchong, Selangor, last May. Eight people were injured in the attack.

Last month, Inspector-General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar said Wanndy was still working to expand ISIS influence in Malaysia.

According to the source, Wanndy has "limited time" to try and convince his Syrian leaders of his ability to conduct terror attacks. "He has been given until the end of the year, or risks having his stature as the ISIS' Malaysian leader stripped," said the source.

The source said that due to his predicament, Wanndy will go all out to prove his mettle by staging bombings at targeted spots in Malaysia. Wanndy and his 26-year-old wife left for Syria in January last year, and the former is believed to be based in Raqqa, ISIS' de facto capital.

He is said to have sought the help of Syrian ISIS leaders for hackers to penetrate Malaysia's social media network.