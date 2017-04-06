ISIS: US is being run by an idiot

CAIRO The Islamic State has said the United States was drowning and "being run by an idiot".

In the first official remarks by the group referring to US President Donald Trump since he took office, spokesman Abi al-Hassan al-Muhajer said: "America, you have drowned and there is no saviour.

"You have become prey for the soldiers of the caliphate in every part of the earth, you are bankrupt and the signs of your demise are evident to every eye.

"There is no more evidence than the fact that you are being run by an idiot who does not know what Syria or Iraq or Islam is," he said in a recording released on Tuesday on messaging network Telegram.

Trump has made defeating the Islamic State a priority of his presidency.