ISIS video shows Turkish soldiers 'burned alive'

The Islamic State jihadist group has released a video purportedly showing two captured Turkish soldiers being burned alive, after Ankara vowed to fight terror in Syria in response to 16 of its troops being killed in battle.

The 19-minute video, showing two uniformed men being hauled from a cage before being bound and torched, was posted on jihadist websites and was supposedly shot in the ISIS-declared "Aleppo Province" in northern Syria.

DESTRUCTION

Speaking in Turkish, the killer criticises Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and calls for "destruction to be sowed" in Turkey.