Relatives mourning security guard Fatih Cakmak at his funeral in Istanbul, Turkey, yesterday.

He was among 39 people killed in an attack by a gunman at the upmarket Reina nightclub during New Year celebrations.

It emerged that Mr Cakmak was on duty when Istanbul's Vodafone Arena stadium was bombed, killing 45 people, on Dec 10.

FOR MORE, SEE

Turkey PM: We will find armed terrorist soon