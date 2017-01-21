Ivanka Trump to critics: Let dad prove you wrong

Ms Ivanka Trump is known to be a calming influence on her father.

NEW YORK: Give my dad a chance, Mr Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka is asking Americans as her father was readying to be sworn in as president of a sharply divided country.

In an interview with ABC News, aired on Thursday, the businesswoman and mother of three also admitted to urging her father to cut out some of his more controversial tweets.

"My father is an incredible unifier. For every critic, I would say give him time. Let him come into office. Let him prove you wrong," she told ABC.

Asked what she would say to the thousandsmarching across the US to protest Mr Trump, she replied: "I say, give my father a chance."

Ms Trump, 35, whose husband, Mr Jared Kushner, has been appointed a White House adviser, is stepping down from the family business and from running her fashion label to avoid conflict of interest accusations.

Known to be a calming influence on Mr Trump, she said she gave her father "my feedback, solicited or otherwise" when it came to his Twitter feed.

She sought to dispel speculation that she will be de facto first lady as her stepmother Melania stays in New York until their 10-year-old son, Barron, has at least finished the school year.

"There is one first lady and Melania will be an incredible first lady. I'm proud of her," Ms Trump told ABC.

She was equally careful not to rule out a role for herself.

"My focus is moving to Washington, travelling around the country and getting great feedback on how I can add positive value," Ms Trump told ABC.