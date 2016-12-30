Jakarta murders: Victim's third wife, 19, was not in house

Ramlan Butarbutar, believed to be the gang leader, was shot dead by the police. PHOTO:JAKARTA POLICE

JAKARTA: Police said they have caught two more suspects in the shocking "toilet murder" case in Jakarta, bringing the number detained to three.

A fourth suspect, Ramlan Butarbutar, believed to be the gang leader, died yesterday after police shot him when he brandished a sword to resist arrest.

A final suspect is on the run, the Indonesian media reported yesterday.

The police said they intend to interview the 19-year-old third wife of property tycoon Dodi Triono, 59, who was found dead with his two daughters and three others in the 1.5m-by-1.5m toilet, reported tribunnews.com.

Five others forced into the toilet survived the ordeal.

Mr Dodi's young model-wife, Agnesya Kalangi, was not in the house at the time of the crime.

Mr Dodi's neighbour, who requested anonymity, told tribunnews.com that he had married Agnesya about a year ago in a religious ceremony but had not registered the marriage with the government's civil registry.

Indonesian media said it was not clear if Ms Agnesya lived in the large house in the upmarket Pulo Mas residential estate or in an apartment nearby.

She is seven months pregnant with their first child, according to reports.

Mr Dodi Triono with his model-wife Agnesya Kalangi. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/AGNESYA KALANGI

Mr Dodi was twice married previously and had six children, including the two who died in the incident.

"They were clearly there to carry out a robbery in Pulo Mas," Jakarta police spokesman Argo Yuwono told reporters yesterday.

The police have said valuables were taken from the house but have not given details of the items.

The robbers are believed to have locked the victims in the tiny toilet on Monday afternoon. They were discovered only the next morning, by which time six had suffocated.

Mastermind Ramlan was a suspect in another robbery, they said.

He was freed after the Criminal Investigation Unit requested for a temporary suspension on his sentencing because of kidney problems, reported Tempo.com.

National Police Chief General Tito Karnavian said the group was known to frequently rob luxury homes around Jakarta using extreme violence, the Jakarta Globe reported.

"(Ramlan) often robbed houses during public holidays, particularly when a house is open or has minimal security. He would choose the houses with open front gates," Gen Tito said.

Ramlan and others are believed to have robbed the home of a Korean expatriate family in Cibubur, East Jakarta, last year.