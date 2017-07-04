Japan firms most upbeat since 2014

TOKYO: Confidence among Japan's biggest manufacturers has risen for the third straight quarter to the best level in more than three years, a key central bank survey showed yesterday as exports continue to grow.

The Bank of Japan's Tankan report - a quarterly survey of more than 10,000 companies - showed a reading of 17 among major manufacturers, the highest since the first quarter of 2014.

The key index, which rose from 12 in the previous survey, also beat market expectations of a result around 15.

The better-than-expected Tankan is good news for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

His party suffered a crushing defeat in the Tokyo municipal assembly election on Sunday in a vote seen as a barometer of current public sentiment towards his government.