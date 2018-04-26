Japan minister apologises after ‘sexy yoga’ claims

TOKYO: Japan's Education Minister apologised yesterday for using an official car to visit a yoga studio but denied claims that the facility was offering "sexy private yoga".

The row is the latest headache for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government, which is already under fire after two cronyism scandals and sexual harassment claims against a top finance ministry bureaucrat.

The Shukan Bunshun weekly magazine reported that Education Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi visited a yoga studio in Ebisu district in Tokyo using a state car and took private lessons .

The magazine described the place as a "sexy private yoga" studio run by an ex-porn actress that offers private lessons and massages.

But Mr Hayashi, 57, said he was taking "regular yoga lessons and massages with finger pressure" for health.

The president of the yoga studio denied that she was ever a porn actress and demanded a correction and apology from the magazine.

The studio's website says it offers private lessons for men or couples.