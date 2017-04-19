Japan says its troops will help citizens leave South Korea if crisis hits

TOKYO: Japan will prepare to send troops to the Korean peninsula to protect its nationals there if a crisis requires their evacuation, its defence chief reportedly said yesterday.

The remarks by Defence Minister Tomomi Inada came as fears grow over North Korea, which is believed to be on the verge of a sixth nuclear test and has threatened to launch missile tests "every week".

But her statement in parliament, reported by Jiji Press and public broadcaster NHK, is likely to be controversial in South Korea.

There, memories of Japan's brutal colonial occupation from 1910 to 1945 have hindered relations and the possibility of Japanese troops on Korean soil would likely cause anger.

Ms Inada, a noted hawk who supports a bigger role for Japan's military, said the country would be ready to mobilise its troops if Japanese needed to be evacuated "but have difficulties in leaving via private means of transportation".

She said such a dispatch of troops is allowed under Japanese law, which also requires the consent of the related country.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is pushing to expand the military's role and legislation was passed in 2015 that could see troops engage in overseas combat for the first time since the end of World War II.