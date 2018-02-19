World

Japan team builds second skin message display
Professor Takao Someya and his team from the University of Tokyo have developed a device that can be stuck on the body like a second skin, reported AFP. It can monitor health data and send and receive messages.

The device is made of micro LEDs and elastic wiring on a rubber sheet.

It also has a lightweight sensor composed of a breathable "nanomesh" electrode and a wireless communication module.

