Japan team builds second skin message display
Professor Takao Someya and his team from the University of Tokyo have developed a device that can be stuck on the body like a second skin, reported AFP. It can monitor health data and send and receive messages.
The device is made of micro LEDs and elastic wiring on a rubber sheet.
It also has a lightweight sensor composed of a breathable "nanomesh" electrode and a wireless communication module.
