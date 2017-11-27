Japanese make-up brand apologises for racist poster
TOKYO A Japanese cosmetics firm has apologised for a sign banning entry for Chinese people posted in one of its outlets, highlighting lingering hostility to foreign visitors from some in Japan as it strives to extend a shopping-driven tourism boom.
Pola, a unit of Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, said that images of an "inappropriate" poster were shared on Chinese social media sites on Friday, without specifying the contents or location of the offending item.
Photos of a sign handwritten in Japanese saying "Entry by Chinese people prohibited" in a shop window were trending on Chinese and Taiwanese social media yesterday.
Pola, which has around 4,600 stores across Japan, apologised for causing "unpleasant feelings and inconvenience to many people" and said it had removed the sign. "As soon as we confirm the facts, we will suspend operations at the store and implement strict punishment," it said in a statement. - REUTERS
