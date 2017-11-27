Japanese make-up brand apologises for racist poster

TOKYO A Japanese cosmetics firm has apologised for a sign banning entry for Chinese people posted in one of its outlets, highlighting lingering hostility to foreign visitors from some in Japan as it strives to extend a shopping-driven tourism boom.

Pola, a unit of Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, said that images of an "inappropriate" poster were shared on Chinese social media sites on Friday, without specifying the contents or location of the offending item.

Photos of a sign handwritten in Japanese saying "Entry by Chinese people prohibited" in a shop window were trending on Chinese and Taiwanese social media yesterday.