Japanese PM visits Pearl Harbor with Obama

Mr Barack Obama with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after their brief remarks at Kilo Pier overlooking the USS Arizona Memorial in Hawaii.

PEARL HARBOR: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made a symbolic visit to Pearl Harbor with President Barack Obama on Tuesday, commemorating the victims of Japan's World War II attack and promising that his country would never wage war again.

The visit, just weeks before Republican President-elect Donald Trump takes office, was meant to highlight the strength of the US-Japan alliance amid concerns that Mr Trump could forge a more complicated relationship with Tokyo.

"I offer my sincere and everlasting condolences to the souls of those who lost their lives here, as well as to the spirits of all the brave men and women whose lives were taken by a war that commenced in this very place," Mr Abe said.

"We must never repeat the horrors of war again.

"This is the solemn vow we, the people of Japan, have taken."

Japanese forces attacked Pearl Harbor with torpedo planes, bombers and fighter planes on the morning of Dec 7, 1941, pounding the US fleet moored there in the hope of destroying US power in the Pacific.

Mr Abe did not apologise for the attack, a step that would have irked his conservative supporters, many of whom say US economic sanctions forced Japan to open hostilities.

"This visit to Pearl Harbor was to console the souls of the war dead, not to apologise," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference in Tokyo, adding the trip had showed that the allies would contribute to world peace and prosperity.

HISTORIC GESTURE

Mr Obama, who earlier this year became the first incumbent US president to visit Hiroshima, where the US dropped an atomic bomb in 1945, called Mr Abe's visit a "historic gesture" that was "a reminder that even the deepest wounds of war can give way to friendship and a lasting peace".

Mr Abe became the first Japanese prime minister to visit the USS Arizona Memorial, built over the remains of the sunken battleship USS Arizona, although three others including his grandfather had made quiet stops there in the 1950s.

The two leaders stood solemnly in front of a wall inscribed with the names of those who died in the 1941 attack and took part in a brief wreath-laying ceremony.