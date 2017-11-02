Japanese serial killer offered suicide help to his victims

Takahiro Shiraishi confessed that he killed his victims over two months.

TOKYO: A Japanese man arrested after police found nine dismembered corpses rotting in his house has confessed to killing all his victims over a two-month spree after contacting them via Twitter, media reports said yesterday.

Authorities were quizzing Takahiro Shiraishi, 27, who has reportedly confessed to hacking the flesh off the bodies and throwing it out with the trash, and then sprinkling cat litter over the remains to cover up the evidence.

He used to work as a part-time scout in a prostitution ring based in Shinjuku's seedy Kabukicho district, reported local media.

Shiraishi was arrested in February for being involved in organised crime but was given a suspended prison term.

He told police that he had contacted his victims on Twitter and killed them "on the day he met" them, according to several media citing police sources.