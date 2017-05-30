Jaw-dropping encounter

An elderly Australian fisherman has lived to tell the tale after a 2.7m-long great white shark leapt into his boat. He escaped with an injured arm after he was sent flying by the thrashing beast. Mr Terry Selwood, 73, was enjoying some quiet time on the water off Evans Head in northern New South Wales state when he was given the fright of his life. He managed to grab his radio and call local marine rescue volunteers, who plucked him from the boat and took him ashore, where he was treated for skin torn off his arm.