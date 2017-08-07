JB police to query parents over neglected kids

JOHOR BARU Police will look into the case of three siblings who were found locked in a rented room in Johor Baru.

Photos of the three children, aged one to six, who were left neglected by their parents in a dirty and smelly room in Larkin Perdana, had gone viral on social media.

It is learnt that the children, two girls and a boy, were said to have eaten only rice with soy sauce for their meals and had not showered for days. The incident came to light after neighbours heard sounds coming from the rented room.

Following the discovery, a team from the state Welfare Department and several police officers arrived at the scene and picked up the children.