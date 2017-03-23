Jesus' tomb restored to former glory

The tomb where Jesus is believed to have been buried is being unveiled again following nine months of restoration work. The shrine, which includes an ornate edicule surrounding the tomb, is a key part of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City. However, centuries of candle smoke and visiting pilgrims have left it discoloured and almost black, parts of it were also coming loose. Following a US$3.7-million (S$5.2-million) renovation, the tomb has been restored to its former glory, including a warm reddish-yellow colouring, reported AFP.

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES TODAY