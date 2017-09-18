Jet fuel shortage causing flight cancellations at Auckland Airport

AUCKLAND: A jet fuel shortage is causing flight cancellations at New Zealand's Auckland Airport with disruptions set to continue.

A total of 23 international and domestic flights have been cancelled in the last 24 hours, Auckland Airport corporate affairs manager Simon Lambourne told Reuters.

Fuel companies are rationing oil because a leaking Auckland supply pipeline has been closed for repairs at New Zealand's only refinery at Marsden Point, Whangarei.

Refining NZ, which owns the pipeline, said it could take 10 to 15 days to repair, according to a news report by Radio NZ.

The pipeline is the only source of jet fuel for Auckland Airport.

Qantas and Jetstar said they were working to minimise impact on customers and urged people to check their flight status online.