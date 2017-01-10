Johor blitz targets Singapore motorists with unpaid fines

JOHOR BARU In a 48-hour crackdown, thousands of Singaporean motorists were caught for unpaid writs of summons, paying fines close to RM200,000 (S$64,400).

The operation on Friday and Saturday saw 5,710 foreign vehicles checked, with 3,000 Singaporean motorists settling 3,275 writs of summons, according to the Malay Mail Online.

They had to pay on the spot, or their vehicles would be confiscated and returned only after they paid up.

Bukit Aman traffic police investigation and enforcement (operation) officer DSP Bakri Zainal Abidin said Singaporeans were responsible for most of the 275,663 unpaid writs of summons, ahead of motorists from Indonesia, Brunei and Thailand.

Since 2010, Singaporeans accumulated 184,024 unpaid writs of summons, which can be paid through government portals, and 3,423 arrest warrants.

DSP Bakri told the Malay Mail Online that some motorists test drive their cars on the four-lane highways after getting them tuned up, while others go on "adventure rides" in cars such as Lamborghini and Ferrari that sometimes result in accidents.

"Their mentality against Malaysian traffic regulations must change, as we are determined to keep the roads safe," he said.

He added that the police operation, named Op Saman Tertunggak Warganegara Asing, would be conducted regularly. It involved advanced high-definition camera technology and the Mobile Compound Online Pay System.