Johor government denies issuing Bangsa Johor ICs

JOHOR BARU The Johor government has denied issuing "Bangsa Johor" identity cards after photos of the purported new card circulated on social media.

State Secretary Azmi Rohani said neither the Johor government nor any of its related agencies or departments had introduced such cards.

"The use of the Johor identity for such purposes without referring to the State Secretary is strictly prohibited. The state government and its agencies have never produced such cards," he said in a statement on Thursday.

It is learnt that a police report was lodged at the Seri Alam district police headquarters on Thursday evening.

Several social media posts, which have since gone viral, showed a card bearing the words "identiti Bangsa Johor", urging the public to sign up for the card.

It featured a Malaysian identity card number, with a second line of numbers underneath it showing the "Bangsa Johor" identity number.

In addition, it is claimed that the card doubled as a debit card for making purchases.

The back showed the address of the card holder and the name of the next of kin, including a statement that the card was for verification of "Bangsa Johor".