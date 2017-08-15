Johor princess weds former Tampines Rovers marketing manager

JOHOR BARU: Johor Princess Tunku Tun Aminah Sultan Ibrahim and Dutch-born Dennis Muhammad Abdullah were married yesterday in a ceremony steeped in traditional Malay customs.

The ceremony at Istana Bukit Serene, the official residence of the royal family, was witnessed by Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar and his consort Raja Zarith Sofiah Idris Shah, close family members and friends, said a statement from the Royal Press Office (RPO) of the Johor palace.

Also present were the groom's parents Martin and Henriette Verbaas, his brother and sister, as well as close family friends who had flown in from the Netherlands.

Tunku Aminah, 31, is the second of six siblings, and the only daughter of the Johor ruler and Permaisuri Johor Raja Zarith.

Tunku Aminah is president of the Johor Darul Ta'zim Football Club, which is owned by her brother, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

Mr Dennis Muhammad, 28, was born Dennis Verbaas in Lisse, a town near Amsterdam.

He converted to Islam in May 2015. He was a semi-professional footballer and a former marketing manager of Singapore's Tampines Rovers Football Club.

At the ceremony yesterday, Mr Dennis Muhammad, who wore a traditional white Johor Malay baju and donned a black Malay songkok on his head, solemnly uttered his wedding vows before Johor Mufti Muhammad Tahrir Shamsudin.

Tunku Aminah was dressed in a traditional Johor baju kurung with a white selendang, or head covering.

In keeping with Malay wedding custom, the groom gave her a mas kahwin, or dowry - a sum of RM22.50 (S$7.15) - the RPO statement said.