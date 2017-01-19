Johor Sultan declines debate with Mahathir

JOHOR BARU: The Sultan of Johor says he is not interested in a debate or polemic with Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Said Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar: "I have said what needs to be said. Enough is enough. I make statements that are based on facts and figures and not on a Western news report.

"I don't make assumptions or create fears. I do not want to lower myself," he said, adding that he was interested only "in the welfare of the people and not politics".

The Sultan was asked to comment on the former prime minster's statements against the Forest City development in Johor.