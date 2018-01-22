Johor Sultan helps resolve controversy linked to temple’s demolition

JOHOR BARU The Johor ruler has stepped in to resolve a controversy caused by the demolition of an 80-year-old Hindu temple on private land said to be owned by a Singaporean in Masai district.

Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar yesterday met several representatives of the Sri Siva Sakti Sri Sinna Karuppar Devotees Association at his palace, Istana Bukit Pelangi.

During the 30-minute meeting, he said he would personally ensure that a new site would be made available by the state government for the rebuilding of the temple.

The temple in Masai, located to the east of capital city Johor Baru, had encroached into private land and the landlord had obtained a court order to take it down. After talks with temple leaders failed, the authorities moved in to demolish the illegal structure on Jan 11.

Sultan Ibrahim urged parties involved in the matter to ensure it is resolved amicably, adding that there was no need to blow it out of proportion.

Also present at the meeting was Johor's Unity and Human Resources committee chairman R. Vidyananthan.