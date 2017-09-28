Johor Sultan slams 'Muslim-only' launderette

Muslim-only launderette owner apologises, will obey Johor Sultan's decree to remove signboard The matter first came to light when a photo, believed to have been taken at the launderette, showing an "Only For Muslims" sign went viral on social media.

MUAR: The owner of the controversial "Muslim-only" launderette has apologised for his actions and will obey Johor's Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, who issued a decree to remove a signboard limiting its services to those of the faith.

"I regret the issue and I will obey His Majesty's command," said the owner of the launderette in Taman Seri Cempaka, who refused to be named, adding that he immediately took down the sign yesterday morning following the news published in The Star.

Sultan Ibrahim ordered the controversial Muslim-only launderette in Muar to immediately stop its discriminatory practice or risk being shut down by him, The Star reported.

"I cannot accept this nonsense. This is Johor, which belongs to Bangsa Johor and it belongs to all races and faiths. This is a progressive, modern and moderate state," he said.

"This is not a Taliban state and, as the Head of Islam in Johor, I find this action to be totally unacceptable as this is extremist in nature."

Separately, a Kelantan man was reprimanded by Islamic authorities for "indecent dressing" after he was caught wearing shorts in public on the way to a futsal game, officials and reports said yesterday.

Wan Khairul Hayyee Wali, 30, had stopped off to buy a burger from a street-side stall on Monday as he drove to play futsal.

But religious enforcement officers spotted him and handed him a notice saying that he had breached Islamic regulations that Muslims should not wear revealing attire.

"It came as a shock when a religious department enforcement officer gave me a notice saying I have flouted the Shariah Criminal Enactment for exposing my knees," he was quoted as saying by the Star.

"Seriously, they can't expect me to wear a sarong to play futsal."

Khairul had been ordered to attend a counselling session and would have to pay a fine of 1,000 ringgit (S$322) if he failed to turn up.