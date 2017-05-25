Jokowi approves two-year extension of forest moratorium

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo has approved a two-year extension to a moratorium on issuing new licences to use land designated as primary forest and peatland, Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar said yesterday.

This is the third extension of the moratorium, which was established in 2011 under the administration of former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono in an effort to reduce emissions from fires caused by deforestation.

The previous extension expired on May 20, and the latest rollover will give the authorities more time to pin down regulations on forest use, said Ms Siti.

"While we are gathering enough material to decide on licensing and primary forest and peatland governance, the presidential instruction is extended for now," she told Reuters.