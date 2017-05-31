Jokowi: Army must play bigger role
JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko (Jokowi) Widodo has underlined the need for the military to play a larger role in combatting terrorism, following last week's bombings in Kampung Melayu, East Jakarta.
Speaking prior to a Cabinet meeting in Bogor, West Java, on Monday, Mr Joko reiterated the need for stronger anti-terror laws that would better support the police and the military.
Indonesia's House of Representatives is deliberating revisions to the 2003 anti-terrorism law and has yet to approve a number of proposals, such as granting more power to the military in counter-terrorism.
If it is approved, the military may be able to arrest and interrogate suspected terrorists without presidential approval.
Human rights campaigners have criticised the proposal, arguing that assigning the military to take part in the war on terror would lead to abuse. - JAKARTA POST/ANN