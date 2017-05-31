Jokowi: Army must play bigger role

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko (Jokowi) Widodo has underlined the need for the military to play a larger role in combatting terrorism, following last week's bombings in Kampung Melayu, East Jakarta.

Speaking prior to a Cabinet meeting in Bogor, West Java, on Monday, Mr Joko reiterated the need for stronger anti-terror laws that would better support the police and the military.

Indonesia's House of Representatives is deliberating revisions to the 2003 anti-terrorism law and has yet to approve a number of proposals, such as granting more power to the military in counter-terrorism.

If it is approved, the military may be able to arrest and interrogate suspected terrorists without presidential approval.