World

Keep the party flag flying, even during meals

Keep the party flag flying, even during meals
TNP PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
May 03, 2018 06:00 am

•As Malaysia election fever heats up, a stall called Uncle Lan'z in Penang is cooking up a storm by sticking mini flags of political parties on its nasi lemak burgers and chicken chops. Stall owner Noor Azlan Arif, 42, said the flags have been a hit. A few dissatisfied customers would ask to swop flags, which are chosen randomly. "It is just for fun to promote my food," he told The Straits Times.

World

WHO: Air pollution kills 7 million people each year

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WORLD