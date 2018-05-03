Keep the party flag flying, even during meals
•As Malaysia election fever heats up, a stall called Uncle Lan'z in Penang is cooking up a storm by sticking mini flags of political parties on its nasi lemak burgers and chicken chops. Stall owner Noor Azlan Arif, 42, said the flags have been a hit. A few dissatisfied customers would ask to swop flags, which are chosen randomly. "It is just for fun to promote my food," he told The Straits Times.
